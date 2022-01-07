CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Florida guard Briggs to miss rest of season with shin injury

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 1:18 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Lavender Briggs, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, will miss the remainder of the season because of a stress fracture in her left shin.

Interim coach Kelly Rae Finley made the announcement Friday, saying she is “saddened for Lavender after seeing all the work she put in to come back this season.” Briggs missed the final eight games of the 2020-21 season because of a left foot injury.

The junior from Provo, Utah, averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 games this season, both down from a year ago. She is 39 points shy of becoming the 27th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.

“She is obviously a key component for our team, and we will miss what she brings to the court,” Finley said. “We want her to do what’s best in both the short and long term, not only for her basketball career, but for her quality of life.”

Briggs averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in her first three seasons.

