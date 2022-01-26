CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Florida Atlantic plays UTEP on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-8, 4-2 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-8, 4-3 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Owls take on UTEP.

The Miners have gone 7-4 in home games. UTEP has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Owls have gone 4-2 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is eighth in C-USA giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Bieniemy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Souley Boum is averaging 18.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Michael Forrest is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.1 points. Alijah Martin is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

