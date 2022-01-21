CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Florida Atlantic hosts Marshall following Kinsey’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-11, 0-5 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-8, 3-2 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Taevion Kinsey scored 25 points in Marshall’s 70-66 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 9-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 0-5 in C-USA play. Marshall is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last meeting on Jan. 9. Michael Forrest scored 27 points points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Greenlee is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Kinsey is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.8 points for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

