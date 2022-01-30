CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Florida A&M visits Alabama State after Young’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-11, 6-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 4-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Trace Young scored 21 points in Alabama State’s 79-73 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Hornets have gone 4-3 in home games. Alabama State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Rattlers are 6-2 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan O’Neal is averaging eight points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Young is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Bryce Moragne is averaging 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rattlers. MJ Randolph is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

