Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, seek 6th straight victory

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-11, 5-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-13, 3-4 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 at home. Alabama A&M has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Rattlers are 5-2 in SWAC play. Florida A&M ranks second in the SWAC scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by DJ Jones averaging 1.6.

The Bulldogs and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

MJ Randolph is averaging 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

