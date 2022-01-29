Fleming, Penn lead Bellarmine past Florida Gulf Coast 74-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming scored 23 points, Dylan Penn added 20 points and six rebounds, and Bellarmine…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — CJ Fleming scored 23 points, Dylan Penn added 20 points and six rebounds, and Bellarmine beat Florida Gulf Coast 74-63 on Saturday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 13 points for Bellarmine (13-9, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Alec Pfriem added 11 points. Juston Betz had a career-high 10 assists plus nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 24 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-9, 3-5). Kevin Samuel added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Cyrus Largie had seven rebounds.

