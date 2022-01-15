Flagg sparks Sam Houston past Stephen F Austin 49-41

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg totaled 19 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Sam Houston to a…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg totaled 19 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Sam Houston to a 49-41 victory over Stephen F. Austin in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Jaden Ray contributed 16 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Bearkats (10-9, 5-1), but he also had six of Sam Houston’s 16 turnovers.

Gavin Kensmil had 13 points and eight rebounds to pace the Lumberjacks (10-6, 2-2)

Stephen F. Austin shot just 26% (15 of 57) overall, made only 3 of 25 shots from distance, and scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed by 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.