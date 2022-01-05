Flagg, SHSU visit Tarleton St.

Sam Houston (7-8, 2-0) vs. Tarleton St. (6-9, 1-1) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Sam Houston (7-8, 2-0) vs. Tarleton St. (6-9, 1-1)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Savion Flagg and Sam Houston will go up against Montre Gipson and Tarleton St.. Flagg has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Gipson is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Tarleton St.’s Gipson has averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while Freddy Hicks has put up 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Bearkats, Flagg has averaged 19.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while Demarkus Lampley has put up 12.1 points.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 38.7 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 35.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 65: Tarleton St. is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 65 points and 0-9 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Texans are 6-0 when they score at least 65 points and 0-9 when they fall shy of that total. The Bearkats are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 1-8 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston as a collective unit has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among WAC teams. The Bearkats have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

