Flagg, Sam Houston Bearkats square off against the Cal Baptist Lancers

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-9, 7-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (12-7, 2-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers host Savion Flagg and the Sam Houston Bearkats in WAC action.

The Lancers have gone 11-2 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Bearkats are 7-1 in WAC play. Sam Houston has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Armstrong is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.2 points. Akin is averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Flagg is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. Jaden Ray is averaging 9.6 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

