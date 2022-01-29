Flagg leads Sam Houston against Seattle U after 28-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-9, 8-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-9, 8-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Savion Flagg scored 28 points in Sam Houston’s 73-68 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Redhawks are 12-1 in home games. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tyson averaging 4.5.

The Bearkats are 8-1 in WAC play. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Flagg averaging 5.3.

The Redhawks and Bearkats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Flagg is averaging 20 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bearkats. Jaden Ray is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

