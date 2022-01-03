Fla St., Wake Forest meet in conference play

Florida State (7-4, 1-1) vs. Wake Forest (11-3, 1-2) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Florida State (7-4, 1-1) vs. Wake Forest (11-3, 1-2)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Florida State in an ACC matchup. Florida State beat North Carolina State by two points in its last outing. Wake Forest lost 92-84 to Miami in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The prolific Alondes Williams has averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists to lead the way for the Demon Deacons. Jake LaRavia is also a key contributor, putting up 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Seminoles are led by Malik Osborne, who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 41 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 64.1.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Deacs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Wake Forest has 52 assists on 93 field goals (55.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida State has assists on 41 of 85 field goals (48.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.