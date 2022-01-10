Fla St. looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (13-3, 5-0) vs. Florida State (8-5, 2-2) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (13-3, 5-0) vs. Florida State (8-5, 2-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last seven wins against the Hurricanes, Florida State has won by an average of 13 points. Miami’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2018, an 80-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hurricanes have scored 72.5 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 39.1 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Seminoles are 6-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 2-5 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Hurricanes are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.2 percent or worse, and 1-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 66 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 13.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Hurricanes have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

