FGCU visits Jacksonville State following Dunn-Martin’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-7, 2-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-6, 4-0 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 30 points in FGCU’s 93-91 overtime win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-1 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 2-3 in conference play. FGCU ranks eighth in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 6.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darian Adams is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Jalen Gibbs is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Samuel is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

