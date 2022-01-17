WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
FGCU takes on Stetson following Catto’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-7, 1-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-10, 1-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces the Stetson Hatters after Caleb Catto scored 23 points in FGCU’s 78-75 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Hatters have gone 5-4 in home games. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-3 in ASUN play. FGCU averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Tavian Dunn-Martin is shooting 39.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

