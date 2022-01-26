FGCU hosts Eastern Kentucky after Blanton’s 21-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-10, 2-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-8, 2-4 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-10, 2-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-8, 2-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Devontae Blanton scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 67-58 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles are 9-2 in home games. FGCU averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavian Dunn-Martin is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Cooper Robb is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 steals. Blanton is averaging 13 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.