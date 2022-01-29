CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » FGCU hosts Bellarmine after…

FGCU hosts Bellarmine after Fleming’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bellarmine Knights (12-9, 6-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-8, 3-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after CJ Fleming scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 72-47 victory over the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 10-2 in home games. FGCU is fifth in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 6.7.

The Knights are 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavian Dunn-Martin is averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Eagles. Matt Halvorsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Juston Betz is averaging seven points and 6.9 rebounds for the Knights. Dylan Penn is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already starting to measure security differently

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up