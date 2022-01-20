CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Fernandes scores 24 to…

Fernandes scores 24 to carry UMass past Saint Louis 91-85

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had 24 points as UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday night.

Javohn Garcia had 15 points for UMass (8-9, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Greg Jones added 13 points. Trent Buttrick had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 23 points for the Billikens (11-6, 2-2). Fred Thatch Jr. matched a career best with 20 points. Francis Okoro had 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up