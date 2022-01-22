CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Fernandes leads UMass against Saint Louis after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:22 AM

UMass Minutemen (8-9, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 2-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays the Saint Louis Billikens after Noah Fernandes scored 24 points in UMass’ 91-85 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Billikens have gone 8-3 at home. Saint Louis ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 37.5% from downtown, led by Andre Lorentsson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Minutemen are 1-4 in A-10 play. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by Fernandes averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Minutemen won the last matchup 91-85 on Jan. 21. Fernandes scored 24 points to help lead the Minutemen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Yuri Collins is averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Fernandes is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

