Ferguson, Richardson carry Colgate past Army 76-57

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 8:29 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson had 14 points to lead five Colgate players in double figures as the Raiders beat Army 76-57 on Monday night.

Tucker Richardson added 13 points, Ryan Moffatt chipped in 12, Jeff Woodward scored 11 and Nelly Cummings had 10 for Colgate (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League). Richardson also had seven rebounds, while Woodward posted 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Josh Caldwell had 16 points and six assists for the Black Knights (9-7, 3-1). Chris Mann added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

