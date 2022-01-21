CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Feierbergs leads Maine against…

Feierbergs leads Maine against UMBC after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMBC Retrievers (6-10, 1-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-4 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Kristians Feierbergs scored 22 points in Maine’s 71-62 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears have gone 3-3 at home. Maine is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Retrievers are 1-4 in America East play. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 12.9 assists per game led by Darnell Rogers averaging 3.1.

The Black Bears and Retrievers meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Black Bears. LeChaun DuHart is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Rogers is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up