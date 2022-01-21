Feierbergs leads Maine against UMBC after 22-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (6-10, 1-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-4 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (6-10, 1-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-4 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Kristians Feierbergs scored 22 points in Maine’s 71-62 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears have gone 3-3 at home. Maine is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Retrievers are 1-4 in America East play. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 12.9 assists per game led by Darnell Rogers averaging 3.1.

The Black Bears and Retrievers meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Black Bears. LeChaun DuHart is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Rogers is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.