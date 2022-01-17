CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Fausett scores 21 to lift S. Utah past Portland St. 86-76

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:43 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett matched his season high with 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Southern Utah topped Portland State 86-76 on Monday night.

Fausett made 9 of 11 shots.

Tevian Jones had 18 points for Southern Utah (10-5, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler added 18 points.

Khalid Thomas had 16 points for the Vikings (4-9, 2-3). Ezekiel Alley added 16 points. Michael Carter III had 15 points.

