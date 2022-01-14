CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Farrakhan, Eastern Michigan Eagles…

Farrakhan, Eastern Michigan Eagles to visit Williams, Northern Illinois Huskies

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-8, 1-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keshawn Williams and the Northern Illinois Huskies host Noah Farrakhan and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 1-0 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 33.0% from deep, led by Edward Manuel shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks third in the MAC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Farrakhan averaging 1.3.

The Huskies and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trendon Hankerson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 37.9% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Farrakhan is averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. James Scott is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up