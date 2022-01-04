CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
College Basketball

Farrakhan carries E. Michigan past W. Michigan 85-79

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 10:15 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Noah Farrakhan scored 25 points and Eastern Michigan topped Western Michigan 85-79 on Tuesday night in its first Mid-American Conference game of the season.

The Eagles’ scheduled games against Ohio and Buffalo were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bryce McBride scored 18 points for Eastern Michigan (6-6, 1-0), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Thomas Binelli scored 11 points and Darion Spottsville scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a career-high 34 points for the Broncos (4-10, 0-3), who have now lost four games straight. Cameron Kimble scored 10 and Titus Wright grabbed 11 rebounds.

