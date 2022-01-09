FAMU looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

Grambling State (4-11, 1-1) vs. Florida A&M (2-11, 0-2) Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling State (4-11, 1-1) vs. Florida A&M (2-11, 0-2)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to extend Florida A&M’s conference losing streak to five games. Florida A&M’s last SWAC win came against the NC Central Eagles 65-58 on March 3, 2021. Grambling State won 68-66 at Bethune-Cookman in its last outing.

STELLAR SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors this year. MJ Randolph, Bryce Moragne, DJ Jones, Kamron Reaves and Keith Littles have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Rattlers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: M. Randolph has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last five games. M. Randolph has accounted for 45 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-11 when they allow 67 or more points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 67 points. The Rattlers are 0-11 when they score 66 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rattlers. Florida A&M has 30 assists on 71 field goals (42.3 percent) over its past three games while Grambling State has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all SWAC teams. The Rattlers have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

