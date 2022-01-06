ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Falko scores 28 to…

Falko scores 28 to lift Binghamton past Albany 88-79

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko had a career-high 28 points as Binghamton beat Albany 88-79 on Thursday night.

Falko shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added eight assists.

Kellen Amos had 17 points for Binghamton (5-6, 2-0 America East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Christian Hinckson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Bertram had 11 points.

Binghamton posted a season-high 23 assists.

De’Vondre Perry scored a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Great Danes (4-9, 0-1). Jamel Horton scored a career-high 23 points. Paul Newman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up