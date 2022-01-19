Fairfield hosts Monmouth following Miller’s 22-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (10-6, 2-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-9, 2-4 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (10-6, 2-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-9, 2-4 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Fairfield Stags after Walker Miller scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 86-85 overtime loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 3-4 in home games. Fairfield is fourth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Hawks are 2-3 in MAAC play. Monmouth ranks fifth in the MAAC giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Stags and Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Wojcik is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 10.7 points. Supreme Cook is shooting 51.8% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

George Papas is averaging 15.9 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

