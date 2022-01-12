Eyisi leads CSU Northridge against CSU Fullerton after 20-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-8, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 1-0 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-8, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 1-0 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Onyi Eyisi scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 68-55 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 4-1 at home. CSU Fullerton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors are 1-1 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Titans and Matadors meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tray Maddox Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. E.J. Anosike is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Elijah Hardy is averaging 10.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.