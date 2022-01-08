CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Evee scores 25 to lead Rice over UAB 85-80

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:44 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had a season-high 25 points as Rice held on to beat UAB 85-80 on Saturday.

Evee made 13 of 14 foul shots.

Carl Pierre had 19 points and eight rebounds for Rice (9-5, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Mylyjael Poteat added 18 points and seven rebounds. Quincy Olivari had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Walker had 20 points and seven assists for the Blazers (13-4, 3-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. KJ Buffen added 16 points. Tavin Lovan had 14 points.

