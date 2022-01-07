CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over…

Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over Columbia 84-69

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 22 points and Jaelin Llewellyn added 21 as Princeton topped Columbia 84-69 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams.

Ethan Wright had 17 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (11-3), which earned its sixth straight victory.

Ike Nweke scored a career-high 22 points for the Lions (3-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Liam Murphy added 13 points. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up