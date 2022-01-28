CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Evansville visits Missouri State following Mosley’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 3:42 AM

Evansville Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-7, 6-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Isiaih Mosley scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 76-72 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Missouri State scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 1-7 in conference games. Evansville is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mosley is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bears. Gaige Prim is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Shamar Givance is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton is averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

