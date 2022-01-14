CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Evansville takes on Drake,…

Evansville takes on Drake, seeks to halt 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drake Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville enters the matchup with Drake after losing four games in a row.

The Purple Aces are 3-3 in home games. Evansville is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Newton is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Shamar Givance is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Tucker DeVries is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up