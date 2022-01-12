Etienne, Wichita State Shockers host the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (6-7, 3-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-5, 0-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (6-7, 3-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-5, 0-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Wichita State and Tulane will play on Wednesday.

The Shockers have gone 6-3 in home games. Wichita State scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Green Wave are 3-1 in AAC play. Tulane is fifth in the AAC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Shockers. Morris Udeze is averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Jaylen Forbes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Cook is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.