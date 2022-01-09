CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Etienne leads Texas Southern over Ark.-Pine Bluff 90-71

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:25 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Etienne had a season-high 21 points as Texas Southern topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-71 on Saturday night.

PJ Henry had 13 points for Texas Southern (4-8, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 13 points. Yahuza Rasas had seven rebounds.

The 90 points were a season best for Texas Southern.

Shawn Williams had 30 points for the Golden Lions (3-13, 1-2). Kylen Milton added 13 points.

