Etienne leads Texas Southern against Jackson State after 22-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (5-9, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 1-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-9, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-12, 1-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Jackson State Tigers after Bryson Etienne scored 22 points in Texas Southern’s 73-72 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jackson State Tigers have gone 1-1 at home. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC shooting 29.9% from deep, led by Darrian Wilson shooting 62.5% from 3-point range.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 in conference games. Texas Southern ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayveous McKinnis is shooting 55.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Jonas James is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

PJ Henry is shooting 47.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.