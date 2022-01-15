CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Estrada scores 30, Hofstra beats Delaware 82-77

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:33 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored a career-high 30 points to lead Hofstra to an 82-77 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Estrada hit 12 of 18 shots. He also had six assists.

Jalen Ray had a season-high 23 points for the Pride (10-7, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ray hit 7 of 10 shots, 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Omar Silverio scored 15 points.

Dylan Painter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2). Andrew Carr also had 15 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points.

