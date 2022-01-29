Estrada leads Hofstra against UNC Wilmington after 30-point performance

Hofstra Pride (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 7-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Hofstra Pride (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 7-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -4.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Aaron Estrada scored 30 points in Hofstra’s 76-73 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 7-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Pride are 5-2 in conference matchups. Hofstra ranks sixth in the CAA with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Abayomi Iyiola averaging 8.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sims is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Jalen Ray averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Estrada is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

