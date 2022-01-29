Elon visits William & Mary following Graham’s 20-point performance

Elon Phoenix (6-15, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-17, 3-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Elon Phoenix (6-15, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-17, 3-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Michael Graham scored 20 points in Elon’s 61-54 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tribe are 3-6 on their home court. William & Mary is fourth in the CAA with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Wight averaging 2.8.

The Phoenix have gone 3-5 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won 61-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Graham led the Phoenix with 20 points, and Wight led the Tribe with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Kochera is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tribe. Wight is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Darius Burford is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Phoenix. Graham is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

