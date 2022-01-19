Elon visits Drexel following Bell’s 30-point performance

Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-7, 2-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts…

Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-7, 2-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Elon Phoenix after Xavier Bell scored 30 points in Drexel’s 71-68 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Dragons have gone 4-1 at home. Drexel has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix have gone 2-3 against CAA opponents. Elon is sixth in the CAA with 13.0 assists per game led by Darius Burford averaging 3.1.

The Dragons and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Butler is averaging 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Hunter McIntosh averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Burford is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.