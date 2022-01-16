Elon hosts JMU after Amadi’s 24-point game

James Madison Dukes (10-3, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (4-12, 1-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

James Madison Dukes (10-3, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (4-12, 1-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits the Elon Phoenix after Justin Amadi scored 24 points in JMU’s 95-91 overtime victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix have gone 4-3 at home. Elon is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dukes are 2-1 in conference games. JMU has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix and Dukes meet Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter McIntosh is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.9 points. Darius Burford is averaging 10 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Elon.

Takal Molson is averaging 11.6 points for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

