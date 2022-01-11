CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Elliott scores 25 to…

Elliott scores 25 to carry Marquette past DePaul 87-76

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.

Marquette posted a season-high 27 assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-6, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Yor Anei added 16 points and 11 rebounds. David Jones had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up