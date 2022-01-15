CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Eleeda’s 8 3-pointers sends Bryant past Mount St. Mary’s

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:01 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Adham Eleeda scored a career-high 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and Bryant beat Mount Saint Mary’s 73-66 on Saturday.

Peter Kiss scored 19 points and Charles Pride 13 for Bryant (7-8, 4-1 Northeast Conference). The Bulldogs have won four of five contests and were coming off a forfeit win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Mountaineers (5-10, 1-4) had just one lead that lasted for 1:06 when Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer with 11:15 before halftime for an 18-17 advantage.

Jalen Benjamin scored 15 points, Nana Opoku scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Dakota Leffew 12 off the bench and Reaves 10 for Mount Saint Mary’s

