Home » College Basketball » EKU, North Alabama seek…

EKU, North Alabama seek first conference win

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 3:46 PM

Eastern Kentucky (8-8, 0-2) vs. North Alabama (7-8, 0-2)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky goes up against North Alabama as both teams look for its first Atlantic Sun win of the season. Eastern Kentucky fell short in a 66-61 game at Bellarmine in its last outing. North Alabama lost 65-55 loss at home to Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Devontae Blanton is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by C.J. Brim, who is averaging 9.9 points.DOMINANT DEVONTAE: Blanton has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonels are 0-5 when they score 75 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 75 points. The Lions are 0-6 when allowing 70 or more points and 7-2 when holding opponents below 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or less. The Colonels are 1-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

