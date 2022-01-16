WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Edert scores 12 to lift Saint Peter’s over Rider 58-51

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 5:55 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter’s to a 58-51 win over Rider on Sunday.

Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. St. Peter’s scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 21 first-half points for Rider marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to fuel the Broncs (5-10, 1-4). Dwight Murray, Jr. added 11 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 10.

