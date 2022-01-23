Eastern Washington takes on Idaho State following Bergersen’s 26-point showing

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (3-14, 1-7 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (3-14, 1-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Rylan Bergersen scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-83 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals have gone 3-4 at home. Idaho State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 4-3 in conference games. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Linton Acliese averaging 2.6.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is averaging 10.9 points for the Bengals. Austin Smellie is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Bergersen is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.