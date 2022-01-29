CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Eastern Illinois takes on Tennessee State in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 4-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-17, 1-6 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers visit Kashawn Charles and the Eastern Illinois Panthers in OVC action.

The Panthers have gone 2-6 at home. Eastern Illinois gives up 72.0 points and has been outscored by 16.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-5 in OVC play. Tennessee State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. CJ Lane is shooting 44.0% and averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Kenny Cooper is averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Marshall is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 23.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Categories:

