Eastern Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State after Bizimana’s 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-15, 0-4 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Paul Bizimana scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 91-51 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 at home. Eastern Illinois averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 2-3 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Panthers. Kashawn Charles is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Eric Reed Jr. is averaging 15.9 points for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 50.6 points, 23.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

