East Tennessee State plays VMI following King’s 23-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-10, 4-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-10, 4-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the VMI Keydets after Jordan King scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-76 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 6-2 in home games. VMI has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-5 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks third in the SoCon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Silas Adheke averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won 80-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. David Sloan led the Buccaneers with 20 points, and Jake Stephens led the Keydets with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Ledarrius Brewer is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.