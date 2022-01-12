CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
East Tennessee State plays Furman after King’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:02 PM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (11-6, 3-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the Furman Paladins after Jordan King scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 87-69 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins have gone 7-1 at home. Furman has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Silas Adheke averaging 2.5.

The Paladins and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hunter is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

David Sloan is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

