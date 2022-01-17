CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
East Carolina faces conference rival UCF

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 1:42 AM

UCF Knights (10-5, 2-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-5, 2-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tristen Newton and the East Carolina Pirates host Darin Green Jr. and the UCF Knights.

The Pirates have gone 10-0 at home. East Carolina is third in the AAC scoring 73.6 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Knights are 2-3 against AAC opponents. UCF ranks eighth in the AAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 4.2.

The Pirates and Knights face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Green is averaging 14.1 points for the Knights. Brandon Mahan is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

