Eason leads No. 13 LSU against No. 24 Tennessee after 26-point showing

LSU Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 3-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 LSU visits the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers after Tari Eason scored 26 points in LSU’s 70-67 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Volunteers have gone 9-0 in home games. Tennessee is second in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Kennedy Chandler averaging 4.9.

The Tigers are 3-3 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks ninth in college basketball giving up 57.7 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Tigers won the last meeting on Jan. 8. Eason scored 24 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 14 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Eason is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

